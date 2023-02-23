No injuries reported in Owosso house fire
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured in a Wednesday house fire in Owosso.
According to authorities, the fire broke out at a house located near the intersection of Hickory and Goodhue streets. The Owosso Fire Department said no one was home at the time and a neighbor had called 911 after they noticed flames coming out of the side of the house.
The Owosso Charter Township Fire Department and the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
