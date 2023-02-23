Meet the musician behind ‘Black Violin’

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After two sold-out performances at Wharton Center, Black Violin is back by demand.

The Black Violin Experience Tour showcases the two-time Grammy nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, invoking a mystifying musical fusion of exquisite classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats.

A concert performance that boldly merges centuries of music and unites audiences with a message of hope and possibility. Fans can expect to be immersed in a sound that transcends categories and celebrates ingenuity and ambition, proving anything is possible.

On stage, Kev Marcus gives an electrifying violin performance along with Wil Baptiste’s magnetizing viola and vocal performance. Joining them are Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on the turntable, and Liston Gregory on keys. T

ogether they are reconceptualizing what a violin concert looks and sounds like, building bridges to a place where Mozart, Marvin Gaye and Kendrick Lamar harmoniously coexist. Black Violin invites you to think outside of the box.

You can get tickets to Black Violin here: https://whartoncenter.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=WC-BV&linkID=wharton&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=

