Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12

A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien County.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 48-year-old man was critically injured in a collision Wednesday afternoon in Berrien County.

According to authorities, the driver of a semi truck pulled onto US-12 from Bakertown Road into the path of a westbound vehicle that was unable to stop. Police said the driver of the passenger vehicle crashed into the semi truck’s trailer.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. and caused US-12 to be closed between Bakertown Road and Red Bud Trail for several hours.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 48-year-old man from Michigan City, Indiana, was rushed to South Bend Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the semi truck, a 62-year-old man from Warren, was not injured.

US-12 reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

