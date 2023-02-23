Jackson Area Transportation Authority running Thursday but expect ‘slight delays’

(JATA)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - JATA - Jackson Area Transportation Authority busses are running Thursday.

JATA asks riders for patience and to expect slight delays as our drivers navigate road closures and downed power lines from yesterday’s ice event.

