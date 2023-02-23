First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A northwest wind has brought the return of colder air to the area. Today plan on high temperatures in the mid 20s. Low temperatures tonight will be near 20º. The cool down will not last long with high temperatures back in the upper 30s Saturday and the low 40s Sunday and Monday.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun across the area. We do hold on to the small chance of some of us seeing a few snowflakes in the morning. Tonight we have a little better chance of all of us seeing light snow or flurries. Saturday will start off under the clouds, but we should turn partly cloudy for the afternoon. Sunday promises to be mostly sunny.

First Alert: Our next measurable precipitation maker will move our way late Sunday night. With temperatures near freezing we do have the chance of seeing some freezing drizzle late Sunday night that could cause slick spots for the Monday early morning commute. With temperatures climbing into the 40s Monday plan on rain. Gusty winds are expected Monday, too. Another round of precipitation is possible Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 24, 2023

Average High: 36º Average Low 20º

Lansing Record High: 58° 2017

Lansing Record Low: -12° 1881

Jackson Record High: 67º 2017

Jackson Record Low: -7º 1989

