First Alert Weather Days winding down and Studio 10 sneak peek

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the second of two back-to-back First Alert Weather Days wraps up, Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest details from the storm and its impact across mid-Michigan.

Plus Studio 10′s Claudia Sella has a sneak peek of what’s coming up on Thursday’s show.

