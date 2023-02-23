Delta Twp. traffic stop finds driver wanted for murder in Georgia

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police stopped a commercial vehicle Tuesday and found the driver had a warrant for his arrest out of Georgia for murder.

State police report a search produced a stolen handgun with a 17 round magazine, and a 31 round magazine. The driver also had police grade “pepper spray” which is illegal to possess in the state of Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.

The driver is in custody at the Eaton County Jail charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property, and possession of dangerous weapon-CS gas. The driver is also being held for extradition to Georgia on the murder warrant.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm knocks out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
Michael Anthony Granado
Lansing gang leader sentenced to 12 years in federal prison
A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien...
Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions

Latest News

Freezing rain coated power lines and trees in ice.
Consumers Energy ice storm press conference
Winter storm knocks out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
As the second of two back-to-back First Alert Weather Days wraps up, Meteorologist Colton...
First Alert Weather Days winding down and Studio 10 sneak peek
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day