Delta Twp. traffic stop finds driver wanted for murder in Georgia

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police stopped a commercial vehicle Tuesday and found the driver had a warrant for his arrest out of Georgia for murder.

State police report a search produced a stolen handgun with a 17 round magazine, and a 31 round magazine. The driver also had police grade “pepper spray” which is illegal to possess in the state of Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.

3/3 Driver lodged at the Eaton County Jail on charges of Carrying a concealed weapon, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of Dangerous Weapon-CS Gas. The driver is also being held for Georgia authorizes on the warrant for pending extradition. Great work Officer!!! pic.twitter.com/kbp5JX3Wlv — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) February 23, 2023

The driver is in custody at the Eaton County Jail charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property, and possession of dangerous weapon-CS gas. The driver is also being held for extradition to Georgia on the murder warrant.

