Communities in Schools emphasizes parent engagement in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are benefits to children seeing those around them reading, especially when it’s someone at home. Parents reading books might have more of an impact than you think. Communities in Schools emphasize the importance of family engagement when it comes to kids learning how to read.

Reading is like a garden and when planting the desire to read, it begins in the home, with a parent. When kids see their parents read it creates a ripple effect.

“The parents are the key to making sure that students can grow,” said Mallory Deprekel.

“They learn from you [parent] first. If they see you doing it, then they’ll pick up and they’ll want to do it,” said Tracy Givens-Austin.

Tracy Givens-Austin is a grandparent to a third and fourth grader at Lansing Charter Academy. She says reading is contagious.

Just like Tracy, Deanna Bodiford’s niece also attends the academy and she agrees that it’s important to work with your children.

“You have to as a parental figure, as a parent make sure that your kid is reading on a regular basis,” said Deanna Bodiford. She added a regular basis consist of reading at least three to four days a week.

Reading consistently gets kids used to having books in the house and using them as a resource. and it doesn’t have to stop at home.

Communities in Schools, a non-profit organization working to better students inside and outside of the classroom, shared when parents are engaged in their student’s learning, it creates a unique perspective.

“Parent engagement, the more parents are engaged the more they’re going to understand what the students are going through,” said Mallory Deprekel.

Mallory Deprekel is the CEO of Communities in Schools. Along with providing resources for students and parents, they plan a variety of sessions for parents to help them better understand their children.

“It gives them the opportunity to experience school in a different light,” said Vaughn Smith.

“We need parents just like we need teachers, like we need administrators. Everybody needs to be on board to support that child,” said Deprekel.

It really takes a village for kids learning how to read. It’s a process of nurturing, supporting and helping the kids grow to be better readers.

Communities in Schools will continue hosting parent child classes and urges parents to be more involved in their kids’ education.

