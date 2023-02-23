City of Jackson declares Snow Emergency

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is responding to various emergencies created by Wednesday’s winter storm. Authorities urge residents to please stay indoors and to not travel.

Road conditions, plus downed wires and trees, are making driving conditions very dangerous and difficult for emergency crews to reach you if there’s a problem.

Public Works crews are also monitoring blocked streets but cannot take action until conditions improve.

More information can be found on the City of Jackson website.

