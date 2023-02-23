Broadway shows support for Michigan State University
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Support for Michigan State University has come from across the nation.
On Wednesday, support came from one of the biggest stages - Broadway. Multiple cast and crew members extended their condolences to the Spartan community in a YouTube video.
You can watch the video in the player below.
