Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With dangerous road conditions caused by Wednesday’s ice storm, road crews are hard at work to clear the ice on the roads.

Dozens of schools are already closed Thursday and thousands are without power.

Law enforcement across Michigan is encouraging everyone to stay off the roads if at all possible. The roads are a combination of water, ice and slush.

Jamaal Perkins, the owner of Superb Snow Removal, said that as hard as they’re working, the storm came down too fast to keep up with.

“Stay off the roads as much as possible unless you absolutely have to go somewhere,” Perkins said. “Please stay off the road and travel as safe as possible.”

I passed several cars tonight stuck on the side of the road. I then talked with Superb Snow Removal, who says even as hard as they are working, the storm is just coming down too fast to keep up with.

With rain on the forecast and below-freezing temperatures, roads are dangerously slick right. Residents on the road said the ice is making their commute take almost twice as long.

Workers said the roads will only get worse now that the sun is down.

“We still finish getting all this rain snow and ice. It should be like half an inch of ice out here,” Perkins said. “If you want to pay attention and look to the roads, everything that’s sloppy right now will freeze and it should be frozen for a while, and it’s not going to be safe travels at all tonight.”

If you do find yourself in an accident or stuck, Michigan State Police and towing services are available. Tow companies said they encourage residents to have jumper cables, a flashlight and blankets readily available in their vehicles, in case they do slip off the road.

