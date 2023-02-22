Winter storm knocks out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As severe weather moves through Michigan, thousands are left without power.

Active weather alerts can be found here.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than 9,300 Consumers Energy customers and almost 12,000 DTE Energy customers are without power.

Most of Consumers Energy’s outages are south of I-94 in Jackson, Hillsdale, Branch and Calhoun counties.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light reports one outage.

Consumers Energy has 66 crews in the field working to restore power.

Remember; If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050, the Lansing Board of Water and Light at calling 877-295-5001 or DTE Energy at 800-947-5000.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

