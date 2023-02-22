Suspect in 1983 homicide identified

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference regarding a cold case from 1983.

Christine Castiglione was a 19-year-old who was last seen walking on 5 Mile Road near Lola Park in Redford Township between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on March 19, 1983. Ten days later, after a significant snowfall had melted away, the 19-year-old’s body was found in the Oak Grove State Game area in Deerfield Township. Her body was partially clothed and evidence showed it had been placed in the wood area before the snow started falling.

Detectives found evidence Christina had been sexually assaulted before she was strangled to death. During the autopsy, male DNA was found and preserved. As DNA technology was still a few years away, the samples were entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in the early 2000s, but a suspect was never positively identified.

“Fortunately that DNA was collected in 1983,” said Sheriff Michael Murphy. “Nobody had a crystal ball to know what that was going to look like 40 years later. Detectives on the scene could have very easily overlooked things, and we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

In March 2022, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department received funding through Season of Justice, allowing them to conduct advanced DNA testing on the suspect’s DNA samples collected in 1983. In May 2022, the DNA evidence was sent to a private forensic laboratory in Texas, Othram Inc.

By using a comprehensive genealogical profile, the team at Othram was able to produce leads, which were returned to the Livingston County Cold Case Team. The investigation led to the identification of Charles David Shaw as a suspect. Through three separate familial DNA comparison tests, his identification as the suspect was confirmed.

“Unfortunately, Shaw died in November of 1983 and will never be held responsible for his crime in a court of law,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

No direct ties were found between Christine and Charles Shaw to indicate why she would have been targeted. By working with Shaw’s living relatives, detectives found the long-time Livonia resident lived less than 5 miles from Lola Park, where Christine was last seen.

“Based on information received from Shaw’s family, he was described as a sex addict with a disturbing life who struggled with mental illness and gender identity,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

The office said Shaw had several interactions with law enforcement beginning at a young age, including one which resulted in his arrest in 1981 for the attempted abduction of a woman in the Fowlerville McDonald’s parking lot.

“The cooperation of the Shaw family during the investigation was paramount to identifying Charles Shaw as the person responsible for the homicide of Christine Castiglione,” the release said. “We are hopeful that the surviving family members of Christine Castiglione, along with victims and families of other violent unsolved crimes who have been awaiting justice for decades, experience closure as genealogical DNA continues to help law enforcement advance efforts to achieve justice for victims.”

At the time of her death, Christine lived with her mother in Redford and worked at the Detroit Edison Company as a clerk and had recently contacted an Army recruiter. She was not married but did have a steady boyfriend.

Christine was a graduate of Redford Union High School and was active in sports. She was described as a “nice person but not exceptionally outgoing.”

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office established a cold case unit in 2009. Since then, these retired law enforcement officers have diligently worked to solve unsolved homicides, putting in countless hours at no pay to bring closure to these cases, but more importantly, closure for the families and justice to the suspect(s).

