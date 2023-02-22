WATCH: Hamilton High School snow day announcement gets tremendous reaction

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Mich. (WILX) - Hamilton High School in west Michigan had just wrapped up their boys’ varsity basketball Tuesday night when the district’s superintendent announced at the game that Wednesday would be a snow day.

Students reacted with jubilation to the class cancellation along with game announcer sophomore Aiden Lynch going wild with the rest of the high school kids.

Don’t you miss that joy of hearing that you have a snow day coming up?

