University of Michigan fraternities, sororities raise $70,000 for Autism Alliance of Michigan

(Autism Alliance of Michigan)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan fraternities and sororities came together on Feb. 18 to support the Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) at the annual Winterfest fundraiser.

AAoM and two other nonprofit organizations will split the contributions, with $70,000 awarded to AAoM to serve families with autism.

Winterfest is an annual philanthropy broomball tournament planned and hosted by the Sigma Nu fraternity. Every year, thousands of students participate in and attend the event. Teams enter the tournament bracket based on a competitive fundraising platform, resulting in national record-breaking contributions for this type of an event on a university campus.

“Every year I am humbled by the passion and commitment demonstrated by the many fraternities, sororities and the broader student community. They volunteer countless hours not only to fundraise, but to build the rink and organize an event that draws thousands,” said Colleen Allen, Ph.D., President and CEO of AAoM. “No other event of this scale exists on a university campus that raises awareness and funds to support our families living with autism in Michigan.”

The fraternity’s Philanthropy Chair and Event Coordinator, Alejandro Arguello, added, “This is one of our proudest days as students. Winterfest has been part of

Greek Life for years, but none of us expected it would grow to the fundraising and participation levels we experienced this year”.

About Autism Alliance of Michigan The Autism Alliance of Michigan (www.aaomi.org) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to lead unprecedented collaboration to improve the quality of life for individuals with autism and their loved ones through education, access to comprehensive services, coordinated advocacy, dedication to community, and navigation. For more information, visit: www.aaomi.org

