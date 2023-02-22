Tracking a major winter storm

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest as we track a major winter storm prompting Wednesday and Thursday to be First Alert Weather Days.

Plus Claudia Sella joins to preview what’s ahead on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.!

First Alert Weather Day due to major winter storm

