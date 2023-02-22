Supreme Court weighs tech giants’ liability in terror case

The Supreme Court will hear back-to-back arguments that could reshape the internet. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing Wednesday whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be sued over a 2017 Islamic State group attack on a Turkish nightclub based on the argument the platforms assisted in fueling the growth of the terrorist organization.

What the justices decide to do in this case and a related one it heard Tuesday is important particularly because the companies have been shielded from liability on the internet, allowing them to grow into the giants they are today.

On the first day of arguments, the justices suggested they had little appetite for a far-reaching ruling that would upend the internet. Wednesday’s case about the nightclub attack in which 39 people died could provide an off-ramp for the justices if they want to limit the impact of what they do.

At the heart of the cases before the justices are two federal laws. The first is Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act, which protects tech companies from being sued over material put on their sites by users. The second is the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which allows Americans injured by a terrorist attack abroad to sue for money damages in federal court.

In Wednesday’s case, the family of a man killed in the Reina nightclub attack in Istanbul sued Twitter, Facebook and YouTube parent Google under the terrorism law. Nawras Alassaf’s family members, who are U.S. citizens, say the companies aided and abetted the attack because they assisted in the growth of the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the attack. A lower court let the lawsuit go forward.

The platforms argue that they can’t be sued because they did not knowingly or substantially assist in the Reina attack. If the justices agree, they don’t have to reach bigger questions about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and whether it protects platforms when they recommend content.

The broader questions about Section 230 were at the center of the case the justices heard Tuesday. In that case, the family of an American college student who was one of 130 people killed in the Paris attacks sued under the terrorism law.

The family of Nohemi Gonzalez argued that the Islamic State group used YouTube to spread its message and recruit people to its cause. They said YouTube’s algorithm, which recommends videos to users based on their viewing habits, was critical to the Islamic State group’s growth. Lower courts ruled Section 230 barred the lawsuit.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports school bus crash
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131

Latest News

Ice Storm
Expect an icy mess on the first of two First Alert Weather Days
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm
A new court filing shows that Fox News personnel were privately critical of former President...
Fox News personalities privately mocked Trump's 2020 election claims
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
House Speaker McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s convicted killer to be sentenced