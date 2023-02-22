Secretary of State offices in more than 20 counties closed due to winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to severe winter weather expected across the much of the state, Secretary of State offices in more than 20 counties are closed Wednesday.

The following counties and locations are affected, and closures take effect immediately:

Allegan County (Allegan), Barry County (Hastings), Berrien County (Benton Harbor, Niles) Branch County (Coldwater), Calhoun County (Albion, Battle Creek), Cass County (Dowagiac), Eaton County (Lansing – Executive Court), Hillsdale County (Hillsdale), Ingham County (Lansing – East Michigan Ave., Mason), Jackson County (Jackson), Kalamazoo County (Kalamazoo, Portage) Lenawee County (Adrian), Livingston County (Howell), Macomb County (Chesterfield, Clinton Twp., Eastpointe, Romeo, Shelby Twp., Sterling Heights, Warren), Monroe County (Monroe, Temperance), Oakland County (Clarkston, Hazel Park, Highland, Novi, Oak Park, Pontiac, Rochester Hills, Southfield, Troy, West Bloomfield), St. Clair County (Port Huron), St. Joseph County (Sturgis), Van Buren County (Paw Paw), Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Ypsilanti), Wayne County (Belleville, Brownstown, Canton, Dearborn, Detroit – East Warren Ave, Detroit – Bagley, Detroit – Livernois, Detroit – West Grand Blvd, Detroit – Mack Ave, Detroit – West 7 Mile, Hamtramck, Inkster, Livonia, Redford, Taylor, Trenton)

At this time, all other Secretary of State offices are open for normal Wednesday hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Additional closures are possible. Residents should visit Michigan.gov/SOS for the latest information on branch closures.

Those with pre-scheduled appointments at the closed offices will be sent an email with instructions on how to reschedule their visit. Licenses and plates that expire on a day when branch offices are closed can be renewed the following day without penalty.

For those in immediate need of Secretary of State services, tabs, most license plates, and most licenses and IDs can be renewed and replaced online at Michigan.gov/SOS or at any Secretary of State self-service station. Driver’s license permits and registrations for vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, or boats may be printed from the website, allowing motorists to drive legally until they get their renewed driver’s license or plate and tab in the mail. Additionally, residents may order a duplicate registration or title, change their address, and register to be an organ donor on the website.

