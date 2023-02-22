Multiple school districts close, preparations begin ahead of predicted ice storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools have closed and preparations are being made by officials and WILX’s Taylor Gattoni explains how to prepare ahead of Wednesday’s predicted storm.

Plan to have enough food and water at home to last about 48 hours. Icy and slick roads are expected so try and run your errands this morning.

Make a list of anything you might need over the next 24-48 hours. A few examples of items you want to have ready include prescriptions, first aid kits, flash lights and pet supplies. Household items you want to have include extra batteries, water and food.

If you have a generator, know how to use it safely. Brian Wheeler with Consumers Energy advises ”this is the time to prepare. Make sure you know how to use it safely, make sure it’s outside your home and in a well ventilated area. Generators can be useful tools incase of power outages, but only if they are used safely.”

If you need to use your generator make sure its not in an enclosed area to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Click here to view the multiple school districts that have closed Wednesday morning ahead of the predicted storm.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.