MSU students say being together makes grieving process easier

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University held a student-led vigil Tuesday to honor the three students killed and the five still hospitalized.

Related: MSU using shared experience to help move forward

Students said they are starting to feel better about being back on campus, as many students went home after the tragic shooting.

Student leaders wanted to give students who missed the Feb. 15 vigil an opportunity to honor their peers at a vigil held at the Rock on campus. Many students said the sense of community has helped them feel better.

Interim President Teresa Woodruff and other student leaders spoke Tuesday night. Student Body President Jo Kovach shared an emotional message to her fellow Spartans.

“I know that we keep seeing that hashtag everywhere, #SpartanStrong. I hope I’m not the first to tell you this but you don’t have to be Spartan Strong,” Kovach said. “I know I’m not.”

Related: MSU raises funds for trauma recovery with Spartan Strong T-shirt sales

With safety concerns arising from students returning back to campus, students attending the vigil said being on campus with their peers is making the healing process easier.

“If we went completely online, we would in a way be letting the hate win,” said student Julia Diskin. “If we let this act define our lives and what we do and how we live them then it’s letting that win.”

Students on campus said they feel the university has done a lot for them but they want things to change nationwide. Anya Said and Jillian Barbour believe that there needs to be more protections on guns.

Counseling services are still available to students, faculty, and anyone in the community at the Hannah Community Center until Thursday.

Related: MSU offers ongoing crisis support for students, families, staff, faculty

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.