Michigan delivery drivers work through storm, brave challenging road conditions

Delhi Township, Mich. (WILX) - Through rain, snow, sleet and even ice, delivery drivers show up to work ready to hit the road.

While most people will be staying in and off the slippery road, many will be calling in for deliveries. Drivers have been busy working nonstop to make those deliveries possible while staying safe.

Jacob Sundermann, a delivery driver at Fat Boy’s Pizza, said scraping ice off of his windshield is another step he has to take before hitting the road.

“I just keep my ice scraper and that’s about all I need. Other than that, I’m fine,” said Sundermann.

Fat Boys Pizza in Delhi Township is continuing to crank out deliveries through the freezing rain.

“The delivery times increase by a lot when it’s bad outside because we have to be on the road for longer,” said Anna Trainor.

Trainor has worked for Fat Boys Pizza for about two years and has driven in all kinds of weather.

“Some snow storms, heavy rain, and then ice like today,” said Trainor.

Other drivers, like Sundermann, have only been working as a delivery driver for about a year. He said it took him a while to feel comfortable out on the roads.

“I feel like definitely in the past I’ve been a lot more nervous about it,” Sundermann said. “But I just drive slower and I’m more cautious.”

While most have the option to stay off the road when there’s bad weather, Sundermann and Trainor have to be out on the roads.

“I gotta make money still so I got to do my job. That’s what I’m here for,” said Trainor.

Whether she’s needed behind the counter or in the car, Trainor said she stays ready and comes prepared.

Trainor can be seen working behind the counter or out delivering food to the community. To make sure she's able to do this she always comes prepared.

After calling around today many food places either shortened their hours or closed completely due to the weather, but Fat Boys Pizza plans to stay open unless weather conditions worsen.

