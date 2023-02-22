Livonia man linked through DNA to 1983 cold case murder

Christine Castiglione
Christine Castiglione(Livingston County Sheriff's Office)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Cold case DNA collected from a woman’s body found in Deerfield Township in 1983 has been linked to a killer, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Christina Lynn Castiglione was 19-years-old at the time of her death. Her body was found in the Oak Grove State Game Area in Deerfield Township March 29, 1983. Detectives found evidence that she had been strangled to death and sexually assaulted, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

DNA led cold case investigators to the identification of a suspect, Charles David Shaw of Livonia, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Shaw had been arrested in 1981 for the attempted abduction of a woman in the Fowlerville McDonald’s parking lot.

Authorities say Shaw’s identification was confirmed by three separate familial DNA comparison tests. Shaw died in November of 1983 and will never be held responsible for this crime in a court of law, according to the sheriff’s office.

