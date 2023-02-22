Lansing gang leader sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The alleged leader of a violent Lansing gang was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday.

Federal investigators said 32-year-old Michael Anthony Granado was a founding member and high-level leader of the gang “Shake Da Bag,” commonly referred to as “SDB.”

Background: Meridian Township police seek 31-year-old man on felony warrant

Authorities said SDB is a violent criminal enterprise engaged in numerous criminal activities, including armed robberies, assaults, shootings, narcotics and gun trafficking, and other illegal firearm offenses.

During the execution of a search warrant in September, authorities said they found a loaded Glock Model 21 .45 caliber pistol in Granado’s bedroom.

Granado was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, in collaboration with the Lansing Police Department’s Violent Crime Initiative, the Michigan State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, has been prosecuting several members and associates of the SDB gang to disrupt violent crime in Lansing. In 2022, Marquies Deshaun Davis, Jevonte Steven Scott, Krista Marie Sullivan and Keandre Keith Allen have been sentenced.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.