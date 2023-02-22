Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 65-year-old man

John Alan Vandemark
John Alan Vandemark(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 65-year-old man.

According to authorities, Ithaca resident John Alan Vandemark is missing and endangered.

He is described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Further details were not revealed.

Anyone who has seen John Alan Vandemark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-5211.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
First Alert Weather Day
Today And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports school bus crash
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131

Latest News

City of Jackson receives federal grant to provide water to Napoleon Township
First Alert Weather Day
Today And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
Winter storm knocks out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
Studio 10 Stage
Mackinac Express Barbershop Quartet joins the Studio 10 Stage
CIS thumbnail
List of Books Needed for Communities in Schools