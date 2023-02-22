Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 65-year-old man

ALMA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 65-year-old man.

According to authorities, Ithaca resident John Alan Vandemark is missing and endangered.

He is described as standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Further details were not revealed.

Anyone who has seen John Alan Vandemark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-5211.

