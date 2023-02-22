Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Arthur Meade, a car salesman at Sundance Chevrolet in Grand Ledge, has broken the world record by selling 13,002 cars, beating the previous record set in 1978.

Meade, 84, attributes his success to the community’s support throughout his 60-year career.

“It’s been a lot of up and down hills, a lot of valleys, but God was with me and so was my wife (Dela),” Meade said. “She backed me up a lot and all of my employees here but, people backing me up and when things are down, they keep me up.”

