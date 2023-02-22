Fish fries begin for Lenten celebration across Michigan

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lenten season is here so if you’re looking for a Friday fish fry the Diocese of Lansing has some suggestions.

Please call to confirm parish meals.

St. Agnes, Fowlerville’s Knights of Columbus will have hand-battered fish and homemade side dishes served in the Lothamer Parish Center. Carryout is available. For information, call the parish office at 517.223.8684.

3-7:00 p.m., St. John Catholic Church, Howell Fish Fry (2021) on all Lenten Fridays “carry out by drive thru” only. All meals are $10. More information can be found on facebook.com/stjohnhowell or at stjohnhowell.com.

St. John the Evangelist, Fenton’s Knights of Columbus will serve its fish fry in the Activity Center. For information, call the parish office at 810.629.2251.

St. Mary, Chelsea will have its fish fry at the church 14200 E. Old U.S. Hwy. 12. For information, call the parish office at 734.475.7561.

St. Mary, Pinckney Men’s Club will have its annual fish dinners with baked or beer-battered fried fish; choice of French fries, scalloped or baked potato; vegetables, coleslaw, mac’ n cheese and more. Cost: $10 adult, $9 senior, $5 for children under age 12 and $35 for immediate family only plan. Credit cards accepted and takeout available. For information, contact the parish office 734.878.3161.

Knights of Columbus fish fry in the Fellowship Hall at St. Michael Parish, Grand Ledge. Cost: $10 adult, $8 senior 65+, $6 children ages 6-12 and under free. Family rate is $35. Take out is available. For information, contact the parish office at 517.627.8493.

Owosso Knights of Columbus will have its fish fry at their hall, 1259 E. Main St. Come and enjoy a delicious cod or shrimp dinner. For information, call the parish office at 989.723.4277 Ext. 1101.

St. Thomas Aquinas, East Lansing’s Knights of Columbus fish fry will have baked and fried fish, French fries, mac’n cheese and more in the school gym. Carryout is available. For information, contact the parish office at 517.351.7215.

