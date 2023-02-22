First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue with a First Alert Weather Day due to gusty winds today. Wind gusts near 40 MPH could cause more tree damage and power outages. The storm system that brought snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to the area Wednesday will race off to the east today. On Wednesday heavy snow fell across Central and Northern Michigan. Accumulating sleet happened in many areas just north of I-96. From Lansing south to the state line freezing rain caused a half inch or more of ice build-up on trees and power lines in some areas. Today we should see temperatures briefly climb to around 40º and melt some of the ice weighing down the trees and power lines. A shift in the wind to the northwest will bring much colder air tonight with lows in the teens. Tonight we should be partly cloudy with just a small chance of a few snowflakes.

Friday we are mostly cloudy and colder with high temperatures in the mid 20s. We do hold on to a small chance of seeing a few snowflakes Friday morning. Temperatures return to the mid 30s for highs Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Sunday high temperatures climb to the low 40s. The next storm system we need to closely watch moves in Monday with gusty winds. At the present time the precipitation Monday looks to be rain with high temperatures in the low 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 23, 2023

Average High: 36º Average Low 20º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1984

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1894

Jackson Record High: 65º 2000

Jackson Record Low: -12º 2015

