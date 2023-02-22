Expect an icy mess on the first of two First Alert Weather Days

Ice Storm
Ice Storm(Renee Riquelmy)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is the first of two back-to-back First Alert Weather Days. A messy combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will move into Mid-Michigan later today, with significant travel impacts and possible power outages due to the ice accumulation.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk for an in-depth look at what to expect.

More:

Icy Mess Spreads into Mid-Michigan Today

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 21, 2023

  • Average High: 35º Average Low 19º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 1930
  • Lansing Record Low: -22° 1870
  • Jackson Record High: 62º 2017
  • Jackson Record Low: -10º 1978

