Dog found abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures gets adopted

A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has...
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has a new family.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Workers at an animal shelter in Wisconsin say they have found a new owner for a dog that was left tied to their front door earlier this month.

According to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, the abandoned dog, named Gus, has found himself a new family.

“Our sweet Gus was adopted. He has had so much fun playing with his new brother. He is so excited to start life with his new family,” the shelter shared online.

According to the animal shelter, Gus’ adoption fee was also sponsored by a generous donor to start his new life on the right foot.

WEAU reports Gus’ previous owner had left him outside in freezing temperatures tied to the shelter’s door on Feb. 2.

Representatives with the shelter said the person took off in less than a minute but did return later to officially surrender Gus, something that helped the adoption process.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131
Police believe deadly Dimondale shooting linked to dating relationship
Nick Malachowski last seen Feb. 18
Officials say missing Owosso man found

Latest News

In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban
A student-led vigil was held at Michigan State University on Feb. 21, 2023
MSU students say being together makes grieving process easier
MSU students say being together makes grieving process easier
Video shows riders in Florida left swinging on a Ferris wheel ride during high winds.
Riders left swinging on ride at state fair in high winds: ‘Oh my God’