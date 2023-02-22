Delhi Township nonprofit offers free baby supplies for families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inflation is hitting everyone’s pockets and things like buying diapers and formula can really add up. Families are left wondering how they will get what’s needed for their kids.

“That is a really hard position to be in as a parent. You’re gonna let your child go without or you’re gonna do whatever means necessary to get them,” said Katie Lenhart.

Katie Lenhart helped Holt Kids, a local nonprofit, get started in Delhi Township. She works with the Holt Church of the Nazarene when the founder of Holt Kids contacted her.

“Holt Kids basically gives diapers and formula to families in need in the Holt area,” said LaNisha Wilson.

LaNisha Wilson is the founder of Holt Kids. She said she likes to give back to her community and loves kids.

The nonprofit has helped new moms like Denise Cogswell.

“Overnight, he went from like newborn diapers to 1 and we were kind of in a panic,” said Denise Cogswell.

Cogswell wasn’t expecting the huge jump in diaper size. When she came across Holt Kids, the weight was lifted off her shoulders.

“That week we were waiting on a paycheck so we would’ve been kind of in a pinch with not having the size diapers that he needed,” said Cogswell.

LaNisha Wilson started the non-profit this year. Last Christmas, she helped her first family in need, and it was then she knew this was her calling.

“I was like wow, I felt like all warm inside. So that’s kind of where I started thinking how can I make this continue,” said Wilson.

This month, Holt Kids has accepted donations at Buddies Grill in Holt. She said one week after setting up the donation bin, it was overfilled with donations.

Now she has already helped almost 14 families and plans to continue hosting donations at several restaurants in the area for the next few months. In March, donations will be available at the Coffee Barrel, Sunshine Diner, and Wild Strawberry Florist.

Her community inspired her to be a resource for families and her daughter, couldn’t be more proud.

“Seeing what makes her happy just makes me happy and that she’s found her passion in what she’s doing,” said Arie Hall.

Her passion is fueled by the help of kids packaging donations. And those donations help the kids in the community.

“It makes me feel very happy and warm inside knowing that people are being helped,” said Caroline Bergeron, little volunteer.

“I like to help other people who can’t afford it, who need it, for their babies,” said Ebony Jones, little volunteer.

Denise Cogswell said this is a great opportunity for mothers like her.

If you would like to donate and/or receive donations in Delhi Township, visit their Holt Kids Facebook page.

