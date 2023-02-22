Dean Transportation ‘drives’ a focus for literacy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dean Transportation is joining WILX’s Make an Impact Campaign.

This week, WILX is collecting book donations on behalf of Communities in Schools of Michigan which will benefit special literacy day initiatives at Riddle Elementary School in Lansing and Winans Elementary School in the Waverly School District.

Dean Transportation has always loved getting involved in the community especially, Communities in Schools.

You can help Dean Transportation and Communities in Schools of Michigan by donating books.

Communities In Schools of Michigan is requesting the following titles for this initiative:

More Than Peach by Bellen Woodard

The Proudest Blue-Book by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali

I can help by Reem Faruqi

Stand in My Shoes by Bob Sornson, Ph.D.

The Juice Box Bully by Bob Sornson, Ph.D.

Unsettled by Reem Faruqi

You, Me and Empathy by Jayneen Sanders & Sofia Cardoso

Ada Twist, Scientist: The Why Files #2: All About Plants! by Andrea Beaty & Theanne Griffith

The Last Beekeeper by Pablo Cartaya

The Bright Family by Matthew Cody & Carol Burrell

The Magnificent Makers #1: How to Test a Friendship by Theanne Griffith

The Children’s Book: The Boy Who Never Gave Up by Stephen Curry

Inspiring Stories for Amazing Boys: A Motivational Book about Courage, Confidence and Friendship by Emily Green

Affirmation Heroes: Self-help and Motivation for Children by Lavar K. Drummond and D G

I Talk in Different Ways by Amanda Hartmann

The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf

The Breaking News by Sarah Lynne Ruel

Fore more information on Sylvan Learning Center, you may visit https://deantransportation.com/.

For more information on Communities of Schools in Michigan, you may visit https://cismichigan.org/ .

