Communities in Schools raise book donations for students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many life successes start with reading a book but for some kids, finding a book that piques their interest may not always be an option. New 10 spoke with a few students at Elmwood Elementary about what gets them reading.

“If I had a Junie B. Jones book, then I would be reading that all day,” said Sophia Matos Ruvira.

Sophia Matos Ruvira is a fourth grader at Elmwood Elementary. Whatever grabs her attention, she’s reading.

“Sometimes when the books are very interesting, I really like reading them,” said Ruvira. Including books with fairies.

Due to limited access, Sophia says it’s not every day she gets to read books like this.

“Having a favorite book, especially as a young child that you feel like can kind of wisp you away into an adventure, or help guide you into a decision making, really is important,” said Dominique Devereaux.

Dominique Devereaux is the Director of Partnerships and Volunteers for Communities In Schools. It’s a statewide non-profit organization ensuring students have the resources to succeed in school. That means having the necessary books and reading materials for learning.

“It’s really important to have books that speak to the current issues or current transitions of students,” said Devereaux.

Right now there’s a need for books that are inclusive of all. CEO of Communities in Schools Mallory Deprekel says it’s important for all students in Lansing have a book that they can relate to.

“For us at communities in school it’s really important to bring those kind of books the new books and culturally sensitive books and culturally responsive books so students can really see themselves see themselves represented in the literature that we read and we bring,” said Deprekel.

When kids see themselves in books it helps with reading comprehension and gets them excited about reading. And books that pique their interest, helps kids like Sophia make new memories.

Communities in schools will host multiple literacy days in March for students in Lansing. This week we are hosting a book drive to help CIS and students get more books.

Thursday, News 10 will be holding a phone bank accepting donations. You can learn ways to donate here. Thank you for helping us make an impact.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.