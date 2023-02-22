Communities in Schools Make and Impact

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities in Schools is the local organization that WILX is partnering with this month for February’s Make An Impact campaign.

The organization that has chapters nationwide is working to help schools locally in Waverly and Lansing Township.

Communities in Schools is asking the community to donate books to support Literacy Days that encourage young children to enjoy reading.

The organization works with superintendents and principals to discover what the needs are of students in schools and the CIS works to meet them where they are at!

Local businesses such as Tommy’s Car Wash and Sylvan’s Learning Center are also partnering with WILX to ensure students have access to books.

You can drop of books at the following locations.

Sylvan Learning Center : 2500 Kerry Street, Ste 100, Lansing AND 3343 Spring Arbor Road, #100, Jackson.

Tommy’s Car Wash: 3715 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48917

WILX Studios: 500 American Rd, Lansing, MI 48911

You can order books off of CIS’s Amazon Wish List here, https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1G1IC3BI7YW5R?ref_=wl_fv_le

