City of Jackson receives federal grant to provide water to Napoleon Township

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson announced Wednesday it will soon provide water to a nearby township.

Napoleon Township will be connected to the City of Jackson’s water system in the future thanks to a $5 million federal grant. The new water main will be approximately 9.5 miles long and will benefit the 6,800 residents of Napoleon Township, who have outgrown their existing system.

A construction date has not been set.

Napoleon Township wants to tap into Jackson’s water system because its own water system is limited in capacity. Jackson city officials said its residents will not pay more when Napoleon Township is added to the system.

More information can be found on Jackson’s official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
First Alert Weather Day
Today And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports school bus crash
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Today And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
Winter storm knocks out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
Studio 10 Stage
Mackinac Express Barbershop Quartet joins the Studio 10 Stage
CIS thumbnail
List of Books Needed for Communities in Schools