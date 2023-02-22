City of Jackson receives federal grant to provide water to Napoleon Township

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson announced Wednesday it will soon provide water to a nearby township.

Napoleon Township will be connected to the City of Jackson’s water system in the future thanks to a $5 million federal grant. The new water main will be approximately 9.5 miles long and will benefit the 6,800 residents of Napoleon Township, who have outgrown their existing system.

A construction date has not been set.

Napoleon Township wants to tap into Jackson’s water system because its own water system is limited in capacity. Jackson city officials said its residents will not pay more when Napoleon Township is added to the system.

More information can be found on Jackson’s official website.

