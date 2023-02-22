Catholics gather to pray and focus on self-improvement on Ash Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ash Wednesday happens every year. It’s one of the Catholic church’s holiest days, marked by praying, fasting, and focusing on improving your life. For a lot of people, it’s a chance to give up something they love or to kick a bad habit.

St. Mary’s Cathedral in Downtown Lansing held its mass service at noon to mark the first day of the Lenten season, where people choose to spend time making positive changes in their lives.

During the 40 days of Lent, parishioners are reminded of their human errors and weaknesses. Raised in a Catholic church, Donna Goulet said she attends mass throughout the week.

“Ash Wednesday for me is a start of a journey of taking me through the littleness of my own life in conjunction with God loves me, how much Jesus loves me, and how alive the Holy Spirit is within me,” said Goulet.

With current events like mass shootings and global pandemics, parishioners like James Martellini, who provides diabetic shoes to diabetics, takes this time to reflect on what’s most important to him.

“I’m in a tough profession too and you know this world is difficult. We’re so broken and wounded, we have broken relationships,” Martellini said. “And it’s a way to really find God in our lives.”

Parishioner Phil Schertzing said it’s a day of praying and repenting, followed by ashes placed on foreheads in the shape of a cross. “

To remind of us our mortality and our human frailties that we’re not deities,” Schertzing said. “We’re not God ourselves, we’re not perfect.”

The ashes are made by burning palm branches from Palm Sunday. The ashes represent death and repentance.

“We’re only here for a limited time during our lifetime and we should think about higher things, more transcendent things,’ said parishioner Timothy Perrone.

He said that Ash Wednesday is the start of a seven-week journey of fasting and asking for forgiveness. For Donna Goulet, “it shows me that I’m nothing without them and I’m so much more with my faith in my life.”

Ash Wednesday kicked off the Lenten season which ends on Easter Sunday.

