Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing, and a new video shows her partner defending their nest and small eaglets against an intruding eagle. (Credit: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A bald eagle in Florida is working hard to defend his eaglets from intruders after their mother went missing more than two weeks ago.

A video shows an intruding eagle attacking the nest while the two eaglets are alone and even kicks one of them.

The eaglets can’t seem to catch a break.

A video from just two days before shows their father fending off an attack from yet another aggressive intruder.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page, the eaglets continue to do well despite the threat.

Their mother, Harriet, was last seen on camera on Feb. 2, when she flew out of the camera’s view in an apparent attempt to scare off intruders.

Harriet’s web camera has been running for years, and viewers have followed her since 2012.

Authorities said they are doing what they can to find her and bring the eagle family back together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
First Alert Weather Day
Today And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports school bus crash
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US a ‘mistake’
James W. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Police: Man accused of holding woman captive may have had other victims
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm
Police believe the man suspected of holding a woman hostage may have had more victims. (NEWS 12...
Police: Man accused of holding woman captive may have had other victims
Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy
Multiple school districts close, preparations begin ahead of predicted ice storm