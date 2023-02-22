Afternoon closures announced for mid-Michigan administrative offices, Potter Park Zoo closes

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The predicted winter storm warning is causing administrative offices, the zoo and schools to announce closures for Wednesday.

Lansing Township Administrative Offices will be closed Wednesday beginning at 12 noon and reopening Thursday at noon.

Eaton County non-emergency government operations will be closing at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen for normal business on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

The Potter Park Zoo announced closing Wednesday due to the forecasted winter storm saying this decision was made to ensure the safety of our valued guests, staff, and animals.

Click here to view the schools and businesses closing Wednesday.

