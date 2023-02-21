Your Health: A new device for open-heart surgery in babies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One out of ten babies in the United States will be born premature, putting them at higher risk of being born with a hole in their heart.

Many times, these holes will close by themselves. But some babies need open-heart surgery. Now, a new device is allowing doctors to treat their tiniest patients with less risk.

Just seeing her son Jaden’s sweet face is a miracle to mom Tiffany Stewart. “He could fit in the palm of your hand,” Tiffany recalls. “He was one pound, 10 ounces at birth.”

Jaden was born 17 weeks premature and did come out not breathing on his own.

Jaden had a large hole between the two blood vessels leading from his heart called patent ductus arteriosus, or PDA. It can cause a lifetime of respiratory problems.

“He had a blood vessel in his chest that ordinarily closes after you’re born, but when you’re born prematurely, sometimes it doesn’t close and that blood vessel causes extra blood flow to go through your lungs, which makes it hard to get off of respiratory support,” explains Dr. Robert English, a pediatric cardiologist at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dr. English says it’s normal to treat bigger babies with this problem, but not one this tiny.

“Jaden was really small,” Dr. English said. “He was the smallest baby we’ve ever done here.”

Instead of major surgery, a new device called the Piccolo allowed Dr. English to use a catheter, inserted through Jaden’s groin, to guide a wire mesh device through the vessels to close the opening. “It’s just like a plug,” Dr. English explained. “It goes into the vessel and kind of plugs the vessel up.”

The plug can be smaller than a pea and there’s no need to remove it.

“It will stay in forever. It’ll basically become a part of him, and his blood vessel will sort of grow into it and kind of fix it into place.”

After six months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Jaden is finally where he belongs.

“Just having him home in our own space, it just meant everything to us,” mom Tiffany says. “Jaden is perfect. He’s so sweet. He’s such a sweet baby.”

By avoiding major surgery, babies run much less risk of infection, and can expect a quicker discharge, and have a lifetime of healthier lungs.

