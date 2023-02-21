‘Winter Music Celebration’ happening at Michigan Theatre of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College invites the public to celebrate Mardi Gras with a free “Winter Music Celebration” on Tuesday at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson.

The program featuring the Jackson College Community Concert Band and Jazzy Jets begins at 7 p.m.

This performance tradition at the downtown landmark started in February 2020 in response to requests for more performances and to connect with a weekday/downtown audience.

The show features the fully instrumented Jazzy Jets rendition of “Caravan” as performed in the movie “Whiplash,” Chicken Scratch, and Pharrell Williams’s “Happy.” The Community Concert Band will present Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Jesters,” Gustav Holst’s “Mars,” band member and professional composer Chris Evan Hass’ original piece “Il Nostro Ragozzo Dolce,” and even a return of the group’s most requested encore of all time, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Both ensembles are led by Liberal Arts Department Chair and Instrumental Music Lead Faculty, Dan Bickel. “We’ll even add in some traditional jazz in the New Orleans style to celebrate the occasion,” Bickel said.

Michigan Theatre is located at 124 N Mechanic St., Jackson.

