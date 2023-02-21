What the Tech: Holograms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sometimes technology allows life to imitate art. Things only Hollywood could dream about are coming true, like things out of Star Wars and Star Trek.

We all remember when Princess Leia from Star Wars asks Obi-Wan Kenobi to help since he’s their only hope. How cool would that be for people like us?

A Canadian company is now turning people into holograms.

As we found out recently, the government is already using this technology. A talk show host beams himself hundreds of miles away to lead a trivia contest before a live audience. He can see and hear the contestants just like he’s there.

The technology is called “Capsule” from a company called Ahrt, that’s already working with the military. One of their clients is NATO. There was a NATO general live from Virginia and Arht beamed him live into a NATO ambassador’s luncheon in Brussels. The full-size display is so clear, it’s as if he’s standing there.

So how does it work?

Arht shared a video of a wedding reception. A bridesmaid couldn’t make the trip so she stands in front of a green screen, camera, and microphone and there she is, much to the bride’s delight. Arht CEO Larry O’Reilly, says while “Capsule” can be used like this and entertainment, the application for business is even greater.

In the case of NATO, they spend an awful lot of money flying instructors to southern Germany and Virginia. Now they can just beam instructors from one to the other, saving a ton of money on travel costs. O’Reilly says the military also uses this technology to allow people to visit face-to-face with family members who are serving in the military around the world. It’s amazing technology.

Arht Media says the holograms can be streamed live or recorded to be played repeatedly. The company is taking requests for demonstrations from businesses wanting to try them.

