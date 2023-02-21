Update: MSU offers ongoing crisis support for students, families, staff, faculty

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University continues to offer ongoing crisis support following the shooting on campus Feb. 13.

To assist with transportation needs, Current CATA schedules are available online here.

Families

Counseling and Psychiatric Services also has a guide for families to help support their student.

Listening Sessions available thought Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 4-7 p.m. EST, passcode 397474

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8-11 a.m. EST, passcode 563095

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m. EST, passcode 397474

Webinar: Responding to the Tragic Events at MSU Dr. Jim Henry: Responding to the Tragic Events at MSU. Learning from Oxford school shootings. What you and your kids need now. A recording of this webinar will be availabe soon.

All Employees

Counseling and Psychiatric Services has webpage dedicated to supporting employees.

Reflect and Connect Sessions are being offered for MSU faculty, staff and graduate students. Please register for a date and time that works for you.

February 21 | 2 - 3:15 p.m. Register for this session

February 22 | 12 - 1:15 p.m. Register for this session

February 23 | 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. Register for this session

Faculty

Resources for teaching after a crisis are available on #iteachmsu playlist. The Office of the Provost developed a 6-Step Approach to Starting Class.

A recording of the webinar Rebuilding Hope: Teaching in the Aftermath, presented by Alyssa Hadley Dunn, is now available. Dunn was joined by Chris Rozman from MSU Police who spoke about campus safety.

Staff

The Office of Human Resources developed a toolkit to assist supervisors in the transition to standard operations.

Stay Informed

Please follow MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) for verified and accurate updates as well as msu.edu/emergency. Recordings of MSU DPPS media briefings are available online.

