Update: MSU offers ongoing crisis support for students, families, staff, faculty
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University continues to offer ongoing crisis support following the shooting on campus Feb. 13.
To assist with transportation needs, Current CATA schedules are available online here.
- Crisis counseling locations (updated 8 a.m., Feb. 21)
Counseling services will be available to all community members at the Hannah Community Center (819 Abbot Road) from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20–Thursday, Feb. 23.
CAPS will be available for student counseling in the Olin Health Center (463 E Circle Dr) from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 - Friday, Feb. 24.
MSU Health Care Psychiatry is offering free services to the campus community. The clinic is located at 909 Wilson Road, Room B119. Call 517-353-3070 Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Counselors will be available in the Student Services Building, Room 110 from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 - Friday, Feb. 24.
- Uwill | Crisis Resources for students and employees
1-1 Support: Teletherapy: Through a partnership with Uwill, students receive free immediate access to teletherapy with a therapist of their choice. Students are able to select a therapist based on their preferences, with day, night and weekend availability. Create a profile with your MSU Net ID email and book your first session in just minutes.
Support Webinar now available on-demand: Developing Resilience in the Wake of Tragedy
A small support group to create a safe space to process your emotional experience in the wake of this week’s tragic campus event. These small group support sessions are limited to twelve participants per session and are open to all Michigan State University students. Attendees are encouraged to participate and engage during these sessions.
Student Support Groups:
Tuesday 12 p.m. - 1 p.m., Thursday 12 p.m. - 1 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
- For students enrolled in the MSU BCN student plan
Access virtual care visits for mental health through Blue Cross Online Visits℠. Board-certified psychiatrists are available for a face-to-face, online visit from anywhere.
- Spartan Resilience Training Program Reflect and Connect Sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students
In response to the February 13 shooting on campus, the Spartan Resilience Training Program is offering several reflect and connect sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students. Click here to register for a time that works for you.
- 24/7 virtual crisis counseling is available. Students can call CAPS at (517) 355-8270 and press “1″ at the prompt to speak with a crisis counselor any time. Additional crisis resources are available on the CAPS Crisis page.
- ThrivingCampus has updated their system so that users can filter for community providers who are available to offer crisis services to the MSU community. Students, staff, faculty, families and community members can access the website at msu.thrivingcampus.com at any time to see off-campus mental health care options. Filters by identity, practice area, insurance and other factors are also available.
- Self-guided resources, such as soothing breathing techniques, progressive muscle relaxation and others are available on the CAPS Resources page.
- Resource Guides:
For Students
Managing Your Distress After a Tragic Event
For Faculty
Dealing With The Aftermath Of Tragedy In The Classroom
For Employees and Staff
Crisis Resources
Tips for Talking to Students in Crisis
For Parents and family members
What Can Family Members Do?
- WKAR resources for parents with young children: Helping Children with Tragic Events in the News and When Something Scary Happens
- Students can withdraw from the university for medical reasons, including mental health. For more information visit ossa.msu.edu/medical-leave
Families
Counseling and Psychiatric Services also has a guide for families to help support their student.
Listening Sessions available thought Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 4-7 p.m. EST, passcode 397474
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8-11 a.m. EST, passcode 563095
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m. EST, passcode 397474
Webinar: Responding to the Tragic Events at MSU Dr. Jim Henry: Responding to the Tragic Events at MSU. Learning from Oxford school shootings. What you and your kids need now. A recording of this webinar will be availabe soon.
All Employees
Counseling and Psychiatric Services has webpage dedicated to supporting employees.
Reflect and Connect Sessions are being offered for MSU faculty, staff and graduate students. Please register for a date and time that works for you.
February 21 | 2 - 3:15 p.m. Register for this session
February 22 | 12 - 1:15 p.m. Register for this session
February 23 | 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. Register for this session
Faculty
Resources for teaching after a crisis are available on #iteachmsu playlist. The Office of the Provost developed a 6-Step Approach to Starting Class.
A recording of the webinar Rebuilding Hope: Teaching in the Aftermath, presented by Alyssa Hadley Dunn, is now available. Dunn was joined by Chris Rozman from MSU Police who spoke about campus safety.
Staff
The Office of Human Resources developed a toolkit to assist supervisors in the transition to standard operations.
Stay Informed
Please follow MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) for verified and accurate updates as well as msu.edu/emergency. Recordings of MSU DPPS media briefings are available online.
