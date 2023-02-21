Tommy’s Car Wash Joins Make an Impact
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tommy’s Car Wash is returning to join WILX’s Make an Impact Campaign.
This week, WILX and Tommy’s Car Wash are collecting book donations on behalf of Communities in Schools of Michigan which will benefit special literacy day initiatives at Riddle Elementary School in Lansing and Winans Elementary School in the Waverly School District.
Each customer that donates books to Tommy’s Car Wash receives a free detail kit.
You can drop off books at Tommy’s Car Wash, WILX News Station and Sylvan Learning Center.
You can also purchase books off of WILX’s Amazon Wish List and have them delivered to WILX station.
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1G1IC3BI7YW5R?ref_=wl_fv_le
Communities In Schools of Michigan is requesting the following titles for this initiative:
- More Than Peach by Bellen Woodard
- The Proudest Blue-Book by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali
- I can help by Reem Faruqi
- Stand in My Shoes by Bob Sornson, Ph.D.
- The Juice Box Bully by Bob Sornson, Ph.D.
- Unsettled by Reem Faruqi
- You, Me and Empathy by Jayneen Sanders & Sofia Cardoso
- Ada Twist, Scientist: The Why Files #2: All About Plants! by Andrea Beaty & Theanne Griffith
- The Last Beekeeper by Pablo Cartaya
- The Bright Family by Matthew Cody & Carol Burrell
- The Magnificent Makers #1: How to Test a Friendship by Theanne Griffith
- The Children’s Book: The Boy Who Never Gave Up by Stephen Curry
- Inspiring Stories for Amazing Boys: A Motivational Book about Courage, Confidence and Friendship by Emily Green
- Affirmation Heroes: Self-help and Motivation for Children by Lavar K. Drummond and D G
- I Talk in Different Ways by Amanda Hartmann
- The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf
- The Breaking News by Sarah Lynne Ruel
For more information on Communities of Schools in Michigan, you may visit https://cismichigan.org/ .
