Tommy’s Car Wash Joins Make an Impact

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tommy’s Car Wash is returning to join WILX’s Make an Impact Campaign.

This week, WILX and Tommy’s Car Wash are collecting book donations on behalf of Communities in Schools of Michigan which will benefit special literacy day initiatives at Riddle Elementary School in Lansing and Winans Elementary School in the Waverly School District.

Each customer that donates books to Tommy’s Car Wash receives a free detail kit.

You can drop off books at Tommy’s Car Wash, WILX News Station and Sylvan Learning Center.

You can also purchase books off of WILX’s Amazon Wish List and have them delivered to WILX station.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1G1IC3BI7YW5R?ref_=wl_fv_le

Communities In Schools of Michigan is requesting the following titles for this initiative:

For more information on Communities of Schools in Michigan, you may visit https://cismichigan.org/ .

