Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old from Cedar Springs died Monday morning following a single-vehicle crash off US-131.

According to authorities, police found the crashed vehicle on US-131, near I-296, at about 7 a.m. Police believe the vehicle ran off the freeway and struck a tree. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 616-866-4411.

