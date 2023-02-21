Studio 10 Tidbit: Celebrating Mardi Gras

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We love to celebrate Mardi Gras on Studio 10.

A tradition on Mardi Gras is to have the King Cake. This actually dates back to the Middle Ages. Most are baked with a tiny baby token inside.

Did you know that that token can represent the Baby Jesus...others believe it comes from another Louisiana tradition of hiding a bean or trinket in one slice of cake during the king’s ball — whoever found the trinket would be crowned the “king” or “queen” of the ball.

Regardless of its origins, the baby is said to bring good luck and prosperity.

Easy King Cake Recipe

Ingredients

26 oz. cans of cinnamon rolls plus included icing

1/4 cup salted butter melted

1/2 cup light brown sugar

Green yellow, and purple sanding sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray. Remove cinnamon rolls from packaging and set aside the icing.



Drizzle about 1⁄3 of the melted butter into the bottom and sides of the bundt pan. Sprinkle with about a third of the brown sugar.



Use your hands to smash each cinnamon roll a bit so that it spreads a little bigger. Line half of the cinnamon rolls around the bundt pan.



Drizzle with half of the remaining butter and sprinkle with half of the remaining brown sugar. Place your king cake baby or trinket into the middle of the pan over one of the cinnamon rolls.



Repeat smashing and layering the remaining cinnamon rolls. Drizzle with the remainder of the butter and sprinkle the rest of the brown sugar over the top.



Bake for about 30 minutes until the cinnamon rolls are browned and puffy and have mostly filled the bundt pan. Allow pan to cool for about 5 minutes.



Invert the cinnamon roll cake onto a cake plate or cooling rack and allow to cool the rest of the way.



Heat the cinnamon roll icing in the microwave for just 5-10 seconds until it is easy to spread.



Pour over the cooled cake and sprinkle with purple, yellow, and green sanding sugar.



For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

