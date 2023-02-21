Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans back at the Breslin, and Tuesday night high school basketball

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann from News 10 Sports joins the Now Desk to look at some upcoming high school basketball games, the Detroit Red Wings shuffle the roster before Tuesday’s game in Washington, and the Michigan State University men’s basketball team returns to the Breslin for the first time since the mass shooting on campus.

