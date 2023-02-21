St. Johns city manager resigns; search begins for replacement

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns City Commission announced Tuesday a search for a new city manager, following the resignation of Dave Kudwa.

“We are seeking a strong administrator who is qualified to handle a variety of growth opportunities,” says Mayor Roberta Cocco. “Our ideal candidate also has a strong background in managing thriving municipal departments and exciting projects.”

Kudwa’s career led him to St. Johns in 2001, where he worked on a diverse set of engineering projects throughout the area. He joined the city staff in 2012 as Community Development Director, coordinating street improvement initiatives, planning and zoning reviews, and leading several community projects.

As city manager, he oversaw the overall administration of project development, assisted the city in achieving Redevelopment Ready Community Certification and worked extensively with the Principal Shopping District. He also spearheaded the $500 million site development project for a milk processing facility that provided 200 local jobs, managed a five-year, $3.4 million street improvement plan, and initiated the first city-wide capital improvement plan.

“My time with the City of St. Johns has been filled with amazing people and meaningful projects. It’s been an honor to serve the community in so many ways over the years,” says Kudwa.

Kudwa’s last day will be in mid-March. The search process is a top priority for the city commission, who will focus on a smooth transition and work with an outside party to identify potential candidates.

“We are eager to move forward and maintain positive momentum on our many community initiatives,” says Cocco.

Updates on the search process will be available at cityofstjohnsmi.com.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.