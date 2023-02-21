Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports school bus crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports a New Lothrop Public School bus was involved in a crash Friday, Feb. 17.

The sheriff’s office reports responding at 3:09 p.m. to the wreck. No children were on the bus and the driver was not injured, according to authorities.

The school bus was traveling north on Durand Rd. when a 2016 GMC Yukon traveling east on Lytle Rd., failed to yield and pulled out in front of the bus, according to authorities.

The driver and passenger of the Yukon were transported to Hurley Medical Center.

