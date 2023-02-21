Sheriff’s Office seeks help with St. Johns theft suspects’ id

(Clinton County Michigan Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects from a theft Tuesday, Feb 14.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the suspects and vehicle involved in a theft from Family Farm and Home in St Johns.

Call Sgt. McPherson at 989-227-6524 with information.

