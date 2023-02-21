Lansing senator backs bill to protect discrimination based on natural hair

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) is holding a press conference Tuesday to introduce the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act.

Anthony first introduced the CROWN Act in February 2021 which protects people from discrimination based on their natural hair in the workplace.

Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) and Members of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus and Cameo King, who has personally experienced hair discrimination will be at the press conference.

The event will be at the Michigan State Capitol, Room 403, 100 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing, Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131
Police believe deadly Dimondale shooting linked to dating relationship
Nick Malachowski last seen Feb. 18
Officials say missing Owosso man found

Latest News

Winter Storm Brings a Midweek Mess
Sheriff’s Office seeks help with St. Johns theft suspects’ id
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports school bus crash
Jackson Area Transportation Authority replaces Greyhound busing with Michigan company