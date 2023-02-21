Lansing senator backs bill to protect discrimination based on natural hair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) is holding a press conference Tuesday to introduce the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act.

Anthony first introduced the CROWN Act in February 2021 which protects people from discrimination based on their natural hair in the workplace.

Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) and Members of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus and Cameo King, who has personally experienced hair discrimination will be at the press conference.

The event will be at the Michigan State Capitol, Room 403, 100 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing, Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 12 – 1 p.m.

