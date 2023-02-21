Preparing for back-to-back First Alert Weather Days and buildings Go Green

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has a look at what to expect before back-to-back First Alert Weather Days. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to look at one company’s buildings are going green and the Michigan State men’s basketball team prepares to take the court at the Breslin Center for the first time since last week’s mass shooting on campus.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 20, 2023

  • Average High: 35º Average Low 19º
  • Lansing Record High: 61° 2018
  • Lansing Record Low: -22° 1929
  • Jackson Record High: 63º 2018
  • Jackson Record Low: -19º 2015

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131
Police believe deadly Dimondale shooting linked to dating relationship
Nick Malachowski last seen Feb. 18
Officials say missing Owosso man found

Latest News

East Lansing salon offers free blowouts to MSU students, faculty
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
General Motors goes green to show support for Michigan State University
General Motors goes green to show support for Michigan State University