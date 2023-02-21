Preparing for back-to-back First Alert Weather Days and buildings Go Green
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has a look at what to expect before back-to-back First Alert Weather Days. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to look at one company’s buildings are going green and the Michigan State men’s basketball team prepares to take the court at the Breslin Center for the first time since last week’s mass shooting on campus.
- Snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected Wednesday into Thursday
- General Motors goes green to show support for Michigan State University
- East Lansing salon offers free blowouts to MSU students, faculty
- What MSU students can expect in class this week
- Police believe deadly Dimondale shooting linked to dating relationship
ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 20, 2023
- Average High: 35º Average Low 19º
- Lansing Record High: 61° 2018
- Lansing Record Low: -22° 1929
- Jackson Record High: 63º 2018
- Jackson Record Low: -19º 2015
